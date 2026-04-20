Cutting-Edge Angioplasty Grants New Life to Critically Ill Patient at Fr. Muller Medical College Hospital

Mangaluru: A team of physicians at Fr. Muller Medical College Hospital in Mangaluru has successfully performed a rare and intricate coronary angioplasty. The doctors used advanced technology to save the life of a 46-year-old female patient from Kasaragod, Kerala. She was suffering from a critical cardiac condition.

The patient presented at Fr. Muller Hospital with debilitating symptoms. She experienced severe breathing difficulties, pronounced fatigue, and general weakness, which severely restricted her daily activities. Dr. H. Prabhakar, Chief Interventional Cardiologist, conducted a comprehensive clinical evaluation and diagnosed Takayasu Disease. This rare condition had caused severe blockages in both major arteries supplying blood to her heart, significantly compromising its function. The severity of her condition meant the patient faced an extremely high surgical risk.

Dr. Prabhakar immediately initiated emergency treatment, assembling a multidisciplinary cardiac team comprised of expert cardiologists Dr. Pradeep Pereira, Dr. Jostal Pinto, and Dr. Ashoka. The team meticulously planned and coordinated the life-saving procedure, which involved a complex coronary angioplasty utilizing advanced imaging techniques and specialized cutting balloon technology.

Due to the patient’s critical condition, the procedure was strategically implemented in two stages over a two-day period. This approach allowed the medical team to carefully and effectively restore normal blood flow to the heart. The successful intervention represents a significant achievement in the field of cardiology, demonstrating the potential of cutting-edge techniques in treating complex cardiac conditions.

Following the procedure, the patient exhibited a positive response and made a full recovery. After a period of thorough post-operative monitoring, she was discharged from the hospital and is now reportedly leading a healthy and normal life.

“Advancements in medical technology have enabled doctors to treat high-risk patients with greater precision and safety,” stated Dr. H. Prabhakar, emphasizing the role of innovation in modern cardiac care.

Rev. Fr. Fausine Lucas Lobo, Director of Fr. Muller Institutions, extended his congratulations to the cardiology team for their exemplary accomplishment and dedication to patient care.

For further information, please contact Dr. H. Prabhakar at 98450 83281.