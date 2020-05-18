Spread the love



















Cyclone Amphan: 13 Kerala districts under yellow alert



Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted heavy rains in Kerala on account of the extremely severe cyclonic storm ‘Amphan’ over west central and adjoining central parts of South Bay of Bengal moving north-north westwards, following which the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) placed 13 of the 14 districts under yellow alert.

Yellow alert means people and authorities have to be cautious as heavy rainfall can be expected. Only the capital district has been left out from the yellow alert on Monday.

For Tuesday, the yellow alert is in nine districts. The IMD has predicted 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm rain in 24 hours.

Fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea. The SDMA has asked people living in areas that has history of landslides and landslips and those living near river banks and in coastal areas to be on watch out.

The SDMA has warned of winds blowing at 45-55 km, besides lighting and thunder. This warning will remain effective till May 22.

Share this: Tweet



Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Email



Like this: Like Loading...