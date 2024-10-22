Cyclone Dana: Odisha govt declares closure of schools in 14 districts

Bhubaneswar: Keeping in view the impending severe cyclonic storm ‘Dana’, the Odisha government on Monday ordered the closure of schools in 14 affected districts across the state from October 23rd to 25th as a precautionary measure.

The Special Relief Commissioner DK Singh, in a letter written on Monday, apprised the Commissioner-cum-Secretary to the Government School & Mass Education Department about the decision regarding the closure of the schools in the affected districts from October 23 to October 25.

The districts where the schools will remain closed include Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Angul, Khordha, Nayagarh and Cuttack districts.

The above districts are expected to witness rough weather due to the cyclonic storm.

“Keeping in view, the schools in the above districts from 23rd October to 25th October 2024 shall remain closed as a precautionary measure. It is, therefore, requested to please take necessary action in this regard under intimation to this Department,” instructed SRC Singh.

Meanwhile, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari told media persons on Monday that the district administration of Puri has been directed to ensure that tourists do not visit Puri as it is expected to be affected by the severe cyclonic storm Dana’.

The devotees from different parts of Odisha and outside currently staying in Puri have been asked to leave the holy coastal city from October 22 onwards.

Notably, the severe cyclonic storm ‘Dana’ likely to be formed in the Bay of Bengal on October 23 is very likely to cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island during the night of 24th and early morning 25th October 2024 as a severe Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting 120 kmph.

As per the IMD, rainfall will start in the coastal areas of the state from October 23 onwards while extremely heavy rainfall will be witnessed in some parts on October 24 and 25.