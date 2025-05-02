Dakshina Kannada District Observes Bandh Following Murder of Suhas Shetty; Stone Pelting Incidents Reported

Mangalore: A district-wide bandh called by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal is currently in effect across Dakshina Kannada, following the murder of Suhas Shetty, a known rowdy sheeter and Hindu activist. The bandh, intended to condemn Shetty’s killing, has resulted in widespread closures of businesses and significant disruption to public transportation.

Reports indicate that in the early hours of the morning, unidentified individuals pelted stones at four buses arriving from Bangalore. Following these incidents, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) announced the complete suspension of bus services in the affected area. Further stone-pelting incidents targeted four more buses near Pumpwell, causing damage but thankfully resulting in no injuries to passengers.

The city of Mangalore currently presents a deserted appearance, with most shops closed and minimal pedestrian traffic. Increased police presence is visible throughout the city and its periphery, aiming to maintain order and prevent further unrest. Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) for Law and Order, R. Hitendra, has arrived in Mangalore to assess the situation and oversee security measures.

The deceased, Suhas Shetty, held the position of Hindu activist and was formerly associated with Bajrang Dal’s Gau Raksha (cow protection) unit. Law enforcement records indicate that Shetty had five prior cases registered against him, including three at Bajpe police station, one in Belthangady, and one in Surathkal. He had been convicted in one case, two were pending trial, and he had been acquitted in the remaining two.

Shetty was also subject to a rowdy sheet initiated by the police, citing allegations of murder and attempted murder. Notably, he was designated as Accused Number 1 in the Fazil murder case that occurred in Surathkal. He was granted bail by the High Court in March of this year.

Sharan Pumpwell, South Province Convener of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, alleged that Shetty was murdered by “Jihadist Islamic terrorists,” claiming the incident was a pre-planned attack orchestrated by the banned Popular Front of India (PFI). He further stated, “We will fight against the failure of the police department,” emphasizing the VHP’s stance against perceived law enforcement shortcomings.

The investigation into Suhas Shetty’s murder is ongoing. Authorities are appealing for calm and urging residents to cooperate with law enforcement to maintain peace and order during this sensitive period.

