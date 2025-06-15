Dakshina Kannada Issues Red Alert as Heavy Rainfall Intensifies, Emergency Protocols Activated

Mangaluru: In light of the escalating heavy rainfall across the region, Dakshina Kannada has been placed under a red alert by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Center (KSNDMC). Forecasters predict a continuation of these adverse weather conditions in the immediate future, necessitating stringent precautionary measures.

The Dakshina Kannada District Disaster Management Authority has acted swiftly, implementing a series of emergency protocols effective June 16, 2025. A district-wide closure has been mandated for all Anganwadi centers, primary and secondary schools, and both government-aided and private educational institutions within the Mangalore, Bantwal, Ullal, Moodbidri, and Mulki taluks. This measure aims to safeguard the well-being of students and staff during the period of heightened risk.

Parents are being strongly urged to exercise extreme caution and ensure that children remain away from potentially hazardous areas, including low-lying zones prone to waterlogging, lakes, riverbanks, and the coastline. The District Disaster Management Authority emphasizes the critical importance of vigilance in preventing accidents and ensuring the safety of the younger population.

Furthermore, a strict advisory has been issued to all fishermen, instructing them to abstain from venturing out to sea until further notice. This directive is intended to protect lives and prevent maritime incidents during the period of turbulent weather conditions.

To ensure comprehensive disaster management, all-district and taluk-level officers have been mandated to remain at their designated posts and diligently fulfill their assigned responsibilities. Incident Commanders, previously appointed by the district administration in village panchayats and wards, are required to maintain heightened vigilance, respond promptly to public grievances, and maintain continuous communication with the District Collector’s Control Room. This coordinated approach is designed to facilitate efficient and effective responses to any emergencies that may arise.

Members of the public and travelers are strongly advised to avoid riverbanks and coastal areas, which pose a significant risk during periods of heavy rainfall. Relevant departmental officials have been directed to establish control centers in each taluk and maintain a state of full readiness. These control centers will serve as hubs for coordinating emergency response efforts and disseminating crucial information to the public. The District Disaster Management Authority urges all residents to stay informed about weather updates and heed the advice of local authorities.



