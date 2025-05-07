Dakshina Kannada’s First CORI Robotic Partial Knee Replacement Performed at AJ Hospital & Research Centre – Mangaluru

Mangaluru: AJ Hospital and Research Centre in Mangaluru has achieved a significant medical milestone by successfully performing Dakshina Kannada’s first CORI Robotic Unicondylar Knee Replacement (UKR). This breakthrough procedure was conducted by Dr. Mayur Rai, Senior Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, and Dr. Mohammed Shabir Kassim, Consultant Orthopaedic and Arthroscopic Surgeon.

The CORI robotic surgical system represents the latest innovation in orthopedics, offering real-time 3D digital modeling and precision-guided instrumentation. This technology enables surgeons to perform knee replacements with unmatched accuracy, leading to better outcomes, faster recoveries, and improved long-term function.

Unicondylar Knee Replacement, commonly known as partial knee replacement, is a minimally invasive procedure designed for patients with damage confined to a single compartment of the knee. The use of the CORI robotic platform enhances surgical precision, ensures personalized implant placement, and preserves more of the patient’s natural anatomy.

Reflecting on this achievement, Dr. Mayur Rai stated, “The introduction of CORI robotic technology in Mangaluru marks a significant advancement in joint replacement surgery. It allows us to deliver consistently accurate and personalized care with superior functional outcomes.”

Dr. Mohammed Shabir Kassim added, “This technology-driven approach reduces pain, minimizes tissue damage, and enables patients to walk within hours and return to daily activities much sooner than traditional methods.”

The patient who underwent the procedure is recovering well and has already begun post-operative physiotherapy.

Dr. Prashanth Marla K, Medical Director of AJ Hospital & Research Centre, emphasized the hospital’s commitment to adopting global advancements: “AJ Hospital has always been at the forefront of bringing cutting-edge medical technology to the region. Our collaboration with Smith & Nephew and the adoption of the CORI robotic platform reflects our dedication to providing world-class orthopedic care right here in coastal Karnataka. This is a proud moment for our entire team and a significant step forward in patient-centric, precision-driven healthcare. This is the only robotic system where we can perform complete knee, partial knee, and hip replacements.”

With this pioneering surgery, AJ Hospital continues to strengthen its position as a leading center for advanced orthopedic care in coastal Karnataka, offering world-class treatment options closer to home.