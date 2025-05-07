Mangalore: Two Fatally Assaulted Over Car Dispute

Mangalore: A violent incident in the Attavar area of Mangalore has left two individuals critically injured following an assault by a gang of four individuals. The incident that occurred earlier today, stemmed from a dispute involving a recently purchased vehicle.

According to initial reports, Marzuk, the victim, purchased a Kwid car from a seller in Puttur approximately two months ago. While Marzuk has reportedly been diligently making loan installments, the seller has allegedly been creating undue complications regarding the transaction.

The situation escalated today when four individuals, allegedly dispatched by the car’s original owner, arrived at Marzuk’s residence. A confrontation ensued, resulting in a brutal assault on Marzuk and another individual present, identified as Anas. Both sustained severe injuries during the attack. Following the assault, the assailants reportedly seized the vehicle and fled the scene.

Marzuk and Anas were immediately transported to Wenlock Hospital in Mangalore, where they are currently receiving treatment for their critical injuries. Details regarding their current medical condition remain limited at this time.

Local authorities are investigating the incident and are actively pursuing leads to identify and apprehend the four individuals involved in the assault. The motive appears to be linked to the ongoing dispute over the Kwid car. Law enforcement officials have confirmed they treat the case with the utmost seriousness and are committed to bringing the perpetrators to justice.