Dalit man assaulted for refusing to beat drums, announce temple programme, atrocity case lodged in Mysuru



Mysuru: The Karnataka Police registered a case of abuse and assault of a Dalit man in Makodu Village near Periyapatna town, Mysuru district, on Tuesday.

The incident is connected to his refusal to play drums and announce a temple programme. The case has been filed against a local resident named Kumar.

According to the police, Kumar had asked Paramaiah to play the drum and announce a special worship program at the Basaveshwara temple. However, Paramaiah told Kumar that he had stopped playing the drums.

Kumar forced him, so Paramaiah began the task with his son Basavaraj in tow. When they approached the temple, the accused, Kumar reprimanded them for initially refusing to play the drums and assaulted Paramaiah.

Paramaiah was admitted to the hospital in Periyapatna town and his son filed a police complaint against Kumar.

The police are currently investigating the case.