Dalit Woman Assaulted, Tied to Tree at Malpe Port Over Alleged Fish Theft

Udupi: A disturbing incident of alleged caste-based violence has been reported at Malpe port, where a Dalit woman was reportedly assaulted and tied to a tree after being accused of stealing fish. The incident, which occurred on March 18th, has ignited widespread outrage following the circulation of a video depicting the assault on social media.

According to the official complaint filed with the Malpe police, the woman, whose name has not been publicly released, was accused of fish theft by a local resident identified as Lakshmibai. The accusation purportedly led to a mob response, resulting in the woman being tied to a tree and subjected to physical assault by a group of locals. The video, widely circulated online, shows the woman being verbally abused and physically attacked.

The Malpe police have confirmed the arrest of four individuals in connection with the incident. Those arrested include Lakshmibai, Sundar, Shilpa, and an unnamed local resident. A formal case has been registered based on the victim’s complaint, and authorities are currently conducting further investigations to determine the involvement of other individuals.

Speaking on the matter, ASP Dr. K. Aran stated, “We have taken immediate cognizance of this serious incident and have apprehended four individuals believed to be directly involved in the assault. A comprehensive investigation is underway, and we are committed to ensuring that all those responsible are held accountable under the full extent of the law.”

The incident has sparked widespread condemnation from various sectors of society, with many emphasizing the need for stronger legal protection and enforcement mechanisms to combat caste-based discrimination and violence against marginalized communities.

Also Read Related Article