Yenepoya Institute of Arts, Science, Commerce, and Management Garners Four Prestigious NSS State Awards

Bangalore: The Yenepoya Institute of Arts, Science, Commerce, and Management (YIASCM), a distinguished constituent college of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), has been honored with four prestigious National Service Scheme (NSS) State Awards for its exceptional and sustained contributions to community service and social welfare initiatives. The accolades were presented by the Honorable Governor of Karnataka, Shri Thaawar Chand Gehlot, during a formal ceremony held at Raj Bhavan, Bangalore, on March 17.

The ceremony was attended by esteemed dignitaries, including Randeep D., IAS, Secretary to the Government, Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, Government of Karnataka; Shri Chethan R., IPS, Commissioner of the Department of Youth Empowerment & Sports, Government of Karnataka; Dr. Prathap Lingaiah, State NSS Officer, Department of Youth Empowerment & Sports, Government of Karnataka; and D. Carthigueane, Regional Director, Regional Directorate of NSS. Representing YIASCM were Dr. Arun A. Bhagwath, Principal, and Dr. Ashwini Shetty, Programme Coordinator, NSS, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University).

The awards recognize the dedication and impact of the institute’s NSS unit and individual volunteers in addressing critical societal needs. The specific accolades received are as follows:

Best State NSS Programme Officer: Mr. Pavitra Shetty was awarded this distinction for his outstanding leadership, unwavering commitment, and exceptional guidance to NSS volunteers. His efforts ensured the successful planning and execution of numerous impactful social welfare programs benefiting communities across the region.

Best NSS Unit: Yenepoya Institute’s NSS Unit-1 was recognized for its consistent and impactful community service projects. These initiatives encompassed a wide range of activities, including health camps, environmental conservation drives, and programs designed to benefit marginalized communities, demonstrating a profound commitment to social upliftment.

Best State NSS Volunteer: Mr. Mohammed Nishwan received this award in recognition of his exceptional dedication and tireless efforts in community outreach initiatives. His contributions to environmental conservation projects and rural development programs have significantly impacted the lives of those he serves.

Best State NSS Volunteer: Ms. Dhanyashree D Bhat was awarded for her selfless contributions to social welfare, demonstrating a particular commitment to health and education initiatives in rural areas. Her dedication to serving vulnerable populations has made a tangible difference in their lives.

Expressing profound pride in the institute’s achievement, Dr. Arun A. Bhagwath, Principal of Yenepoya Institute, stated, “These awards are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our students, faculty, and NSS volunteers. We are incredibly proud of Pavitra Shetty, our NSS unit, and all the awardees for their exceptional contributions to society. Their commitment to community service and social welfare aligns perfectly with the ethos of our institution. This recognition motivates us to continue fostering a sense of responsibility and service among our students, ensuring they become active and engaged citizens.”

Dr. Ashwini Shetty, Programme Coordinator, NSS, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), added, “It is a proud moment for Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) to be honored with these prestigious awards. The achievements of Pavitra Shetty, NSS unit, Mohammed Nishwan, and Ms. Dhanyashree Bhat reflect their tireless efforts to make a meaningful difference in society. We will continue to support and encourage volunteerism among our students, empowering them to create a positive impact on the world.”

The NSS State Awards ceremony at Raj Bhavan serves as a significant platform for recognizing the invaluable contributions of volunteers and educational institutions in building a more compassionate and equitable society. Yenepoya Institute’s remarkable achievements underscore its unwavering commitment to cultivating social responsibility, empowering students to serve their communities, and actively contributing to national development.

In a collective statement, the Chancellor, Pro-Chancellor, Vice Chancellor, Pro Vice Chancellor, Registrar, and statutory officials of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) affirmed, “Our University has consistently prioritized the development of character and social consciousness among our students. These four NSS State Awards serve as a significant recognition of our ongoing commitment to volunteerism and community service. We are confident that this achievement will further motivate our students and faculty to continue contributing positively to society and making a lasting difference in the lives of others.”