Damascus resumes civilian aviation with flights connecting Syria, Gulf countries

Damascus: Damascus International Airport resumed international operations on Tuesday with flights to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar as the interim administration in Syria continues to bolster ties with Gulf countries.

The first flight departed on Tuesday morning for Sharjah, UAE, while a separate aircraft arrived from Doha, the first civilian flight from Qatar in 13 years, airport officials said.

The resumption of air travel follows the collapse of the previous regime in December and signals potential warming ties between Syria’s new government and its Gulf neighbours.

Syria’s interim Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani recently held talks in Doha with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, breaking years of diplomatic freeze between the two nations.

The Doha meetings focused on Syria’s reconstruction and transition, with both sides expressing interest in economic and diplomatic cooperation, according to officials familiar with the talks, reported Xinhua news agency.

Al-Shibani also visited the UAE on Monday as part of a broader Gulf tour aimed at establishing relationships with the new Syrian leadership.

Meanwhile, Jordan’s Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Yousef Ahmed Al-Hunaiti reaffirmed the Jordanian Armed Forces’ readiness to support Syria’s national security during talks in Amman on Tuesday with Syria’s interim defence minister, state-run Petra news agency reported.

Al-Hunaiti met with Murhaf Abu Qasra, who assumed the role of interim defence minister in Syria’s new administration last month after the ouster of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. The two discussed military and security cooperation, with Al-Hunaiti stressing Jordan’s commitment to utilizing all available resources to enhance regional stability and bolster both nations’ national security.

The discussions also focused on strengthening bilateral relations and addressing shared challenges, particularly along the countries’ shared border.

Abu Qasra highlighted the deep historical ties between Jordan and Syria and reiterated his country’s commitment to close cooperation. He praised Jordan’s pivotal role in promoting regional security and stability.