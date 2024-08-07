Daniel Monteiro Wins Silver Medal at International Stamp Exhibition

Renowned philatelist, Mr. Daniel Monteiro from Kumrugodu village, Brahmavar, has won a Silver Medal at the “Asian International Stamp Exhibition – JAKARTA-2024” held in Jakarta, Indonesia from July 3-7, 2024. His impressive collection of Peacock Stamps earned him this prestigious recognition.

Mr. Monteiro’s achievements in philately are extensive, with numerous medals won at national and international exhibitions in Hong Kong, China, Korea, South Africa, Thailand, Indonesia, Austria, Belgium, Macao, Singapore, Bangladesh, Dubai, and India. He holds a Guinness World Record, two Limca Records, three India Book of Records, and a Unique World Record.

A recipient of the District Rajyotsava Award and several state and national-level honors, Mr. Monteiro is an active member of the D.K. Philatelists and Numismatics Association, Mangalore, Manipal University Philatelic and Numismatics Club, Manipal, and Karnataka Philatelic Society, Bangalore. He actively promotes environmental awareness through exhibitions in various institutions and organizations.

Congratulations to Mr. Daniel Monteiro on his remarkable achievement!