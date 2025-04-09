Dark face of govt exposed with ‘K’taka No 1 in corruption’ remark by CM’s Economic Advisor: BJP

Bengaluru: Referring to the remarks by the CM’s Economic Advisor Basavaraj Rayareddy that “Karnataka was number one in terms of corruption”, BJP state President B.Y. Vijayendra, claimed on Wednesday that the Congress MLA has “exposed the dark face of this government’s corruption.”

Rayareddy while participating in an interaction programme in Koppal organised by the Regional Imbalance Redressal Committee, maintained that, “no matter who is in power, rampant corruption will take place and Karnataka state is No 1 in terms of corruption.”

He further stated, “Since corruption is rampant, quality work is not taking place. Government buildings which stood for five to six decades earlier are now collapsing within 10 years of their construction. Notably, corruption is much more in Kalyan Karnataka region.”

“When corruption is taking place in huge proportions, how can regional imbalances be eradicated? The officers will be like how the representatives of the people are. In spite of what the Chief Minister says in this regard, my opinion will remain the same on the matter of corruption,” he stated.

Commenting on Rayareddy’s statement, Vijayendra stated on Wednesday, “Respected Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, your Economic Advisor and MLA, Basavaraj Rayareddy, has himself openly revealed that corruption and looting are integral part of the Karnataka government.”

“He has exposed the dark face of this government’s corruption and highlighted how the dignity of the state has been compromised under your leadership. He has clearly revealed how Karnataka, under your administration, has become synonymous with corruption on the national stage, bringing shame to the state at the international level,” Vijayendra stated.

By saying, “Officials are just like the elected representatives; no matter what the Chief Minister says, this is my personal opinion on corruption,” he has directly shed light on the grim reality, Vijayendra emphasised.

“His statement reflects the proverb, ‘As the king, so are his ministers and officials,’ which seems to be literally applicable to your governance,” he said.

“Previously, the BJP government under the leadership of our respected Basavaraj Bommai was falsely accused and defamed as a 40 per cent commission government,” Vijayendra claimed.

“With such misleading propaganda, you (CM Siddaramaiah) misled the people of the state and beat the drum worldwide proclaiming yourselves as the only honest ones, eventually coming to power. Now, that mask of honesty has fallen off and your true face stands exposed,” he said.

“The grip of corruption has led to a surge in the prices of every commodity in the state, burning a hole in the pockets of the common people and the poorest sections of society. In response to this, the people-backed ‘BJP Janakrosh Yatra’ has been successfully carried out across the state,” he claimed.

“Very soon, the heat of public outrage will burn down your corrupt government and lead it to collapse,” he maintained.



