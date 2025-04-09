Jayashree Krishna Parisara Premi Samiti Gears Up for Silver Jubilee Celebration

Mumbai: The Jayashree Krishna Parisara Premi Samiti, a prominent non-governmental organization dedicated to the development of Karnataka’s coastal districts while prioritizing environmental protection, convened a special meeting on the evening of April 7th at the Peninsula Hotel in Sakinaka, Mumbai. The meeting served as a platform to strategize for the Samiti’s upcoming silver jubilee celebrations, scheduled for November, and to reaffirm its commitment to various environmental initiatives.

The event drew a diverse gathering of community leaders and dignitaries, highlighting the Samiti’s inclusive approach and widespread support. Praveen Bhoja Shetty, President of Bunts Sangha Mumbai and newly appointed advisor to the Samiti, addressed the attendees, commending the organization’s 25-year legacy of district development coupled with environmental conservation. He lauded the Samiti’s focus on initiatives such as Vanamahotsava (Forest Festival), river water conservation, and seashore cleanliness.

“The achievements of the Samiti, established 25 years ago for the development of our districts with a focus on environmental protection, are truly admirable,” stated Mr. Shetty. “This is an organization without any caste or creed discrimination. I have been a fan since its inception, working for the development of both districts while protecting the environment. I will extend my full cooperation for the 25th-anniversary celebration of the committee and pledge to dedicate more time to the Samiti in the future.” Mr. Shetty also pledged his support to the Bunts Sangha Mumbai in ensuring a grand celebration of the silver jubilee and encouraging further support for the Samiti’s development efforts.

Thonse Jayakrishna A Shetty, the founder of the Samiti, shared updates on the organization’s recent advocacy efforts. He announced the successful outcome of a meeting with Hon. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader in Bengaluru, aimed at securing an uninterrupted power supply for the two coastal districts. Mr. Shetty expressed confidence that the Samiti’s demand would be fulfilled. He further outlined the Samiti’s plans to advocate for policies such as ensuring one job per household, protecting religious centers, and attracting foreign investment to stimulate industrial growth in the Balkunje region. He also acknowledged the growing demand for a sub-committee in Bengaluru and promised a swift decision on its formation. Addressing environmental concerns, Mr. Shetty emphasized the Samiti’s commitment to addressing the pollution of the Netravati River and to organizing cleanliness campaigns, forest festivals, and other initiatives along the seashore. He also generously donated a significant sum to the Samiti in honor of its 25th anniversary.

Nityananda D. Kotian, President of the Samiti, delivered his presidential address, underscoring the need to strengthen the organization’s presence at the district level. “As per the bylaws of the Samiti, we now need to appoint a strong committee in the district, and the district committee needs to be further strengthened,” stated Mr. Kotian. He outlined plans for a visit to the districts in the coming month to establish a local committee in Thonse. He also detailed upcoming programs focused on Vanamahotsava, beach cleanliness, and river water conservation, all slated for implementation in the coming months. Mr. Kotian concluded by outlining the plans for the silver jubilee celebration, including felicitation programs and the release of a commemorative book highlighting the Samiti’s 25 years of activity.

During the meeting, President Nityananda D. Kotian extended a warm welcome to all attendees. Hon. General Secretary Mundkur Surendra Salian presented the report of the previous meeting, and Hon. Treasurer Sadananda Acharya presented the financial accounts.

The meeting was attended by a distinguished gathering of individuals, including Dharmapal U. Devadiga, CA. I.R. Shetty, Shyam N. Shetty, Dr. Surendrakumar Hegde, Adv. R.M. Bhandari, Hiriyadka Mohandas, Srinivas P. Safalya, C.S. Ganesh Shetty, Jitendra Gowda, Dr. Prabhakar Shetty Bola, Karunakar Hejamadi, M.N. Karkera, Chitrapu K.M. Kotian, Adv. Dayananda Shetty, Harry Sequeira, Adv. Santosh Kumar Hegde, Ravi S. Devadiga, Uttam Shettigar, Rakesh Bhandari, Tulsidas L. Amin, Thonse Ashok A Shetty, Adv. Morla Ratnakar Shetty, and Santosh Rai Bellipady, T Ashok Kumar Shetty amongst others. Joint Secretary C S Ganesh Shetty concluded the meeting with a vote of thanks.

The Jayashree Krishna Parisara Premi Samiti’s ongoing commitment to environmental protection and sustainable development in Karnataka’s coastal districts remains unwavering as it prepares to celebrate its silver jubilee in November.

By Ishwar M. Ail

Pics. Dinesh Kulal