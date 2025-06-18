Darshan H.V. Takes Charge as Deputy Commissioner of DK District

Mangalore: Darshan H.V. officially took over as the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday, June 18th evening.

The transition occurred as the outgoing Deputy Commissioner, Mullai Muhilan M.P., formally handed over the responsibilities of the office.

Mullai Muhilan M.P. was appointed Deputy Commissioner on June 17, 2023, and his transfer comes before the completion of his two-year tenure.



