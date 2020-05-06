Spread the love



















DC Imposes 144(3) Section in DK & also Declares B-Kasaba Village & Boloor Village as Containment Zones

DC Imposes 144(3) Section in DK and also Declares B-Kasaba Village ( Bantwal Taluk) & Boloor Village (Mangaluru Taluk) as Containment Zones, due to two positive cases in those areas under Dakshina Kannada

Mangaluru : After the government and district administration had relaxed the lockdown from 7 am to 7 pm, but after seeing abusing the hours past 7 pm, where people are still roaming around and gathering in groups, Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh has decided to impose prohibitory orders in the district till May 17 night. The orders will be applicable every day from 7 pm to 7 am the next day, and effective immediately from tonight ( 6 May)



The orders under 1973 section 144(3) are imposed to effectively control the coronavirus pandemic in the interest of people, and also due to the two new positive covid-19 cases in DK today. It should be noted that nationwide lockdown is implemented currently which has been relaxed in certain areas. Lockdown has been relaxed from 7 am to 7 pm from May 4 in Dakshina Kannada.

B-KASABA VILLAGE (BANTWAL TALUK) AND BOLOOR VILLAGE (MANGALURU TALUK) DECLARED AS CONTAINMENT ZONES BY DC

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu Roopesh using her power as delegated chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority under National Disaster Management Act (NDMA) 2005 by G.O. No. RD 157 TNR 2020 and in exercise of the powers conferred under section 26, 30 and 34 of N DMA 2005, issued under epidemic disease act 1987 by the state government has declared the Specific area of B-Kasaba Village, Bantwal Taluk as shown in the sketch as shown in the sketch) as an Active Containment Zone for patient number P-676 who is COVID – 19 positive patient; and also the specific area of Boloor Village, Mangaluru Taluk as shown in the sketch, as an active containment zone for patient No P-674 and P-675 , who both are covid-19 positive patients.

For effective implementation of COVID- 19 virus control measures, ( patients no P-674 and P- 675) Commissioner, Executive Engineer-Smart City Ltd Mangaluru is appointed as the Incident Commander who will be overall in-charge of the Containment Zone. The Incident Commander will take necessary actions as specified in containment zone notification referred above.

For effective implementation of COVID- 19 virus control measures, ( for patient No P-676), the Tahsildar and Taluk Magistrate, Bantwal Taluk is appointed as the Incident Commander who will be overall in-charge of the Containment Zone. The Incident Commander will take necessary actions as specified in containment zone notification referred above.