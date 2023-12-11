DC Needs to Rectify the Civic Problems Faced by People Using Kadri Park Road FIRST 

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan M P Needs to Rectify the Civic Problems Faced by People using Kadri Park Road FIRST & then Plan Future Development of the Park Area

Mangaluru: The redeveloped Rs 16 Crore Kadri Park Road which was launched a few months ago, is in shambles, due to non-maintenance and negligence. People who are trying to make use of the facilities are facing hurdles due to certain civic issues, and even after many complaints, no action has been taken by the concerned authorities, either from Mangaluru Smart City, Mangaluru City Corporation, MCC Mayor, MCC Commissioner or the area ward corporator. Instead of rectifying the growing problems faced by the morning and evening walkers on this stretch of the road, and also those who come to spend their leisure time, the DK Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan M P has chalked out plans for further development in that area makes no sense.

It is learnt that with the Kadri Park Road getting a facelift with modern amenities, the Kadri Park Development Committee has decided to focus on a comprehensive development of the park premises. The park will be developed with all the necessary infrastructure. The defunct laser show and fountain inside Old Deer Park are also likely to be made functional again soon. Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan MP has directed officials of the horticulture department, Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC), Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (Muda) and Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) to take up necessary development works to beautify the park to attract tourists.

The DC, chairing a meeting of the Kadri Park Development Committee on Friday, said that the musical fountain and laser show will begin at Kadri Park. “Streetlights should be installed on Kadri Park road and home guards should be deployed on the road to check any illegal activities. CCTV surveillance cameras should be installed in the surroundings of Kadri Park through the Smart City funds. Sign boards banning the use of drone cameras should be installed in the park,” he said.

“The toy train, which has not been chugging at the Kadri Park for the last month due to engine issues, should be repaired at the earliest. Further, all necessary playing equipment for special children should be installed in the park. A separate play area should be developed at the park exclusively for special children,” he said. “To ensure sufficient water supply to the park, a borewell should be dug. Meanwhile, the MUDA should develop Ganganapalli Lake to supply water for the lawn and fountain inside the park,” the DC directed officials and added that special emphasis should be given to the preservation of ornamental plants and medicinal plants inside Kadri Park.

He also directed officials of the Women and Child Development Department to ensure the protection of children belonging to families hailing from other states and residing by the side of Kadri Park Road. Well said and well planned by the DC, but he has forgotten to address a bunch of civic issues haunting the citizens and others who use the Kadri Park road. With the growing number of street vendors doing business on the pathway of the walkers, people are facing inconveniences, with all the garbage left behind by the vendors, and the area is in a total mess, with mosquitoes breeding giving a chance to spread diseases like Dengue, Malaria etc.

Yes, not everyone loves dogs, but with a bunch of stray dogs loitering around the area, many walkers have stopped using the road for their walk or run. Dogs are seen sitting or sleeping on the dining tables or blocking the pathway, making it hard for walkers and joggers to move by. Few being scared of these stray dogs, have stopped using this road, instead they walk on the NH roadside, which is a safety hazard.

Apart from dogs, daily in the morning a herd of cows, big and small wander on this stretch of Kadri Park road creating a nuisance for the motorists and walkers. These cows are seen eating the plants and cow dung is seen on the pathway, which is yet another nuisance to the people trying to use the area. With many complaints made to the MCC, MSCL and police authorities, no one has taken any action- and people have to bear with the nuisance of these four-legged animals. Holy-Cow!

Yet another problem facing walkers/joggers is the illegal parking of vehicles, especially by educated people. For a few days, after callers complained about this issue in the Police Commissioners’ Phone-In programme, the police took action and fined the violators- this move made by the police lasted only a few days, and once again we are seeing vehicles parked illegally, putting the commuters/walkers in hardship.

So, when all these civic issues are creating lots of inconveniences and hardships for the people, it would be nice of the DC to address these issues with the concerned authorities, before his next move in further development of the area. First things First! I hope this report will bring an impact in seeing changes to the existing problems, for the safety and comfort of the motorists walkers/joggers and fun-lovers who use the newly developed Rs 16 Crore Kadri park road. Period!



