Cops Arrest Absconding Drug Peddler -Rs 7.77 Lakhs Worth of Items Seized

Mangaluru: The Ullal police have been successful in apprehending a drug peddler who was on the run for a few days after he had supplied LSD and MDMA to two persons on a public road at Santhosh Nagar of Permannur.

The arrested person is Ashith alias Ashwith alias Ashu, who was absconding after supplying narcotics to Shishir Devadiga and Sushan L. On Monday, 11 December Ashith was caught by the police at a ground near Sai Mandir of Madoor under Kotekar village.

The police confiscated 100 grams of MDMA worth Rs six lakh, 600 grams of ganja worth Rs 30000, a Duke bike worth Rs one lakh and other items. The total worth of confiscated goods is Rs 7.77 lakhs

The operation was undertaken on direction from Police Commission Anupam Agarwal, and led by Ullal station inspector Balakrishna H N, station PSI Punit Gaonkar and personnel head constable Saju Nair, Mahesh, staff Shivakumar and Akbar Yadrami