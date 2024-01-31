DC Orders Temporary Closure of All Cracker Manufacturing Units in Dakshina Kannada following blast at a cracker manufacturing unit in Kukkedy village in Belthangady taluk of the district in which three persons died on 28 January 2024

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan on Monday, January 29, ordered temporary closure of all cracker manufacturing units in Dakshina Kannada, following a blast at a cracker manufacturing unit in Kukkedy village in Belthangady taluk of the district in which three persons died on, January 28. In the order, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer K Anand, who is holding the charge of Deputy Commissioner, said licences of all the cracker manufacturing units have been kept under suspension for the time being. He has directed Assistant Commissioners (ACs) of Mangaluru and Puttur Subdivisions to strictly implement the order. The order has been passed in the exercise of the power vested in him under Rule 40 of the Explosive Rules 2008, he stated.

In another order, Dr. Anandh formed a committee headed by ACs of Mangaluru and Puttur to oversee whether cracker manufacturers, cracker stockists and sellers are complying with directions of the Supreme Court and dealing only with green crackers. The committee is also tasked with preventing the illegal manufacture and selling of crackers and ensuring that manufacturers and sellers have the necessary measures for fire prevention.

Dr Anandh has directed the committee to seal down all cracker manufacturing units. The committee should visit the manufacturing, storing and selling units and check where they have necessary fire safety measures. The committee should also check whether these units have a no-objection certificate from all required agencies. A report should be filed by February 5 with an opinion about requirements for restarting operations of these units, he stated

Verghese,69, Nayarayanan alias Kunhi,55, both from Palakkad in Kerala, and Chetan,25, of Arasikere, died following a blast at the cracker unit of Mohammed Bashir on 28 January in that blast incident. The Venoor police registered a case against Bashir for offences punishable under Sections 286, 304 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code and under Section 9 (B) of the Explosive Substances Act 1884. The police have taken Bashir to their custody and questioned him, the police said