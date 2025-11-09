DCCW Holds Belthangady Varado Elections; Gracy Lobo Re-elected President

Belthangady: The Diocesan Council of Catholic Women (DCCW) successfully conducted its Belthangady Varado elections on November 9, at the Holy Redeemer Church Hall in Belthangady. The event, preceded by a Children’s Day celebration at the church auditorium, culminated in the re-election of Gracy Lobo as President, marking a continuation of her leadership within the organization.

The elections were overseen by DCCW Secretary Violet Pereira, who ensured a smooth and transparent process. Members participated in voting, which resulted in the unanimous decision to reinstate Gracy Lobo as President for another term.

Lydia D’Cunha, former President of DCCW, addressed the members, emphasizing the collective responsibility in strengthening the organization. “DCCW is not mine or yours—it is ours,” she stated, urging members to work collaboratively and with unity of purpose.

Fr. Abel Lobo, Spiritual Director of Belthangady Varado from Ujire Parish, extended his congratulations to the newly elected team. He acknowledged the strong connection between Belthangady Varado and the DCCW, highlighting the commitment demonstrated by members traveling from Mangaluru to conduct the elections. Fr. Lobo advised the new leadership to work cohesively, seek guidance when needed, and continue their dedicated efforts for the betterment of all members.

In her acceptance speech, President Gracy Lobo expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to continue serving the Varado. “During my three-year tenure, I have worked sincerely and given my best to the Varado,” she said. “I will continue to serve with dedication and seek your full cooperation and support.” Lobo also thanked DCCW Secretary Violet Pereira, former President Lydia D’Cunha, and Spiritual Director Fr. Abel Lobo for their invaluable support and guidance, as well as all participants in the election process.

DCCW members conveyed their congratulations to the newly elected leadership, expressing confidence in their ability to guide the Belthangady Varado towards achieving its objectives.

Leena Crasta, the newly elected Secretary, delivered the vote of thanks.