DCCW Holds Election for Puttur Varado, Gracy Gonsalves Elected President

Puttur: The Election for the Puttur Varado was held by the Diocesan Council of Catholic Women (DCCW) at the Mai De Deus Church Hall, Puttur here, on July 7.

The Parish Priest of Mai De Deus Church, Puttur Fr Lawrence Mascarenhas welcomed the gathering and delivered the keynote address saying, “Today we have gathered here to hold the elections of the Puttur Varado consisting of 11 Parishes. You all have come from Bannur, Nelyadi, Kokkada, Kadaba, Panja, Sampaje, Sullia, Neerpalli, Marril, Uppinangady and Puttur Parishes”.

Fr Mascarenhas further said, “God has chosen you all as leaders and leaders need to be humble. We need to be good shepherds like Jesus. Whatever our responsibilities are, we need to perform with integrity. We should not give priority to power, but perform our duties without any expectations. Elected members should work with unity to strengthen the organization”.

President of DCCW Gretta Pinto speaking on the occasion said, “We are here to conduct an election for the Puttur Varado. Each one here has a different story to tell, facing all the challenges we have reached this level. By joining the organization we get an opportunity to exhibit our talents. When a woman helps other women it is a positive development for sisterhood and a better tomorrow”.

Gretta Pinto further said, “When we join such organizations we get knowledge and an opportunity to meet new people. We should show our strength by doing good work. At home, we need to be role models to our children. We need to teach our children the values of life”.

Recalling a Quote from Eleanor Roosevelt, Gretta Pinto said, “A woman is like a tea bag – you can’t tell how strong she is until you put her in hot water”.

Gretta Pinto conducted the elections of Puttur Varado. Elected members of Women’s Organizations from 11 Parishes such as Bannur, Nelyadi, Kokkada, Kadaba, Panja, Sampaje, Sullia, Neerpalli, Marril, Uppinangady, and Puttur were present.

Elected Members of Puttur Varado:

President – Gracy Gonsalves, Bannur Parish

Vice president – Jacintha Martis, Kadaba Parish

Secretary – Babitha D’Souza, Kokkada Parish

Joint Secretary – Ivy Pais, Puttur Parish

Treasurer Jacintha D’Souza, Neerpalli Parish

Jagran – Juliana Crasta Sullia Parish

The principal of Philomena College and the Spiritual Director of Puttur Varado, Fr Antony Prakash Monteiro delivered the vote of thanks. Puttur Unit president Dimple Fernandes compered the program. DCCW Secretary Violet Pereira, Former President Terry Pais, and PRO Sylvia D’Souza were also present.



