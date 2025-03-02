DCM D.K. Shivakumar Calls for Inclusive Politics and Promotion of Government Programs

Udupi: Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar emphasized the need to move away from caste-based politics and instead focus on inclusive politics that benefit everyone. He urged party workers to prioritize the party’s interests over individual interests and to promote government programs that improve people’s lives.

Shivakumar, who is also the president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), addressed party leaders and workers at the Udupi District Congress office on Sunday. He highlighted the importance of promoting the party’s principles and policies, particularly in the upcoming elections.

“Stop caste-based politics and include everyone in your trust. In the upcoming elections, 8-9 legislators should be elected from Udupi and Mangaluru districts,” Shivakumar said. He emphasized that the party needs to leave caste-based politics behind and focus on inclusive politics that benefit everyone.

Shivakumar also urged party workers to promote government programs that improve people’s lives. “Our government is now in power. We need to promote the promises made by the Congress party before the elections and the programs implemented after coming to power,” he said.

He highlighted the importance of promoting the party’s guarantee schemes, such as Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, and Jai Constitution. “We have conducted programs under the AICC initiative. Our lives are guided by the principles of the Constitution, the ideals of Gandhi, and the philosophies of Ambedkar. Therefore, we need to organize these meetings in every assembly constituency,” he said.

Shivakumar also announced plans to establish party offices in 100 places across the state where there are none. “We are moving forward to establish party offices in a hundred places across the state where there are none. Former MPs, former MLAs, ministers, and council members should construct offices in areas lacking Congress offices,” he said.

He urged party workers to provide financial support for building the party office. “I urge you to provide financial support for building the party office. When the Udupi District Congress office was being constructed, I contributed 5 lakhs when Oscar Fernandes requested assistance,” he said.

Shivakumar also emphasized the importance of preparing for the upcoming district and taluk Panchayat elections. “We are preparing for the upcoming district and taluk Panchayat elections. During this session, we will convene a meeting with the defeated candidates,” he said.

He cautioned party workers against creating factions within the party. “Those who have created factions in the Congress party have turned from heroes to zeros,” he said.

In conclusion, Shivakumar emphasized the importance of prioritizing the party’s interests over individual interests and promoting government programs that improve people’s lives. “What matters to us is winning our candidates, not individuals,” he said.



