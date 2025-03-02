BJP will select its state president soon: B.Y. Vijayendra

Udupi: The time has come to put an end to all internal disputes within the party. Soon, we will know who will be the state president. Appointments have only been made for 12 states. The selection of state presidents for our state and others will take place in just a few days, said BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra.

Speaking to the media in Udupi, on Sunday Evening, he stated that our state’s issues are unique. As soon as the president is announced, all problems will be resolved. No matter what challenges arise, I remain calm. I know what the solutions are. The central leaders are also aware of this. They will provide good answers to all the problems, he added.

The budget session begins tomorrow. Siddaramaiah will present the 16th budget. During Yediyurappa’s budget, there was anticipation about what each district would receive. Yediyurappa used to provide special grants for Tulunadu. However, that situation does not exist in this government, he remarked.

Siddaramaiah has tied his own hands with guarantees. The state’s financial condition has deteriorated. There is no money in the irrigation and public works department. We have reached a point where we cannot even pay the electricity bills. Various departments owe 6,000 crores in electricity bills. He accused that law and order in the state has deteriorated.

DK Shivakumar shared a platform with the Home Minister at the Isha Foundation. There is no need to read too much into this. There are many CM aspirants in the ruling party. He mentioned that we will have to wait and see how everything unfolds in the coming days.