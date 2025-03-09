Deadlock in Assemblies, Parliament undermines democratic values: Om Birla

Jaipur: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasised that while consensus and disagreement are the strengths of democracy, deliberate deadlocks in assemblies and Parliament harm democratic values.

He stressed the need for legislative institutions to function as centers of discussion and dialogue to ensure public accountability. Birla made these remarks during the launch of the ‘Constitution Club of Rajasthan’ on Saturday.

On this occasion, Birla and Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma unveiled a coffee table book highlighting the innovations introduced by Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani during his one-year tenure. Birla also reviewed the various facilities available at the newly established club.

Speaking at the event, Birla described the Constitution Club of Rajasthan as more than just a building; he called it a platform for fostering democratic discussions, critical thinking, and policymaking.

He noted that democracy extends beyond elections and thrives through continuous dialogue and consensus-building. He expressed confidence that the club would elevate policymaking and good governance to new heights.

Providing historical context, Birla recalled that the idea of a Constitution Club in Delhi was conceived in 1947 during the drafting of the Constitution, driven by the need for a space for informal discussions and policy dialogues.

He expressed hope that Rajasthan’s Constitution Club would serve as a significant hub for democratic deliberation, offering legislators an open forum for thoughtful discourse, policymaking, and governance improvements. Birla stressed that the Indian Constitution is not merely a collection of laws but a guiding framework for governance worldwide.

Reflecting on the past 75 years, he observed that India’s democracy has evolved significantly under its constitutional principles.

He underscored the necessity of meaningful dialogue and healthy debates in Parliament and legislative assemblies, warning against personal allegations and deliberately orchestrated disruptions.

Such actions, he argued, go against the fundamental spirit of democracy. He expressed hope that the Constitution Club would foster constructive discussions and consensus-building between ruling and opposition parties, ultimately strengthening democratic governance.

Birla praised the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly for its historical significance, stating that many of the bills passed there have served as models for the entire country.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, he lauded the remarkable contributions of Rajasthan’s women in politics. He further acknowledged the impactful leadership of female MLAs, ministers, and chief ministers, noting that their efforts have driven positive change in the state.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma inaugurated the Constitution Club of Rajasthan, calling it a matter of pride and honor. He emphasised that the club is not merely a structure but a dynamic platform for the exchange of ideas and the strengthening of democratic values.

Highlighting the glorious history of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, the Chief Minister noted that since its first session in 1952, elected representatives have relentlessly worked for the state’s development and public welfare. The establishment of the Constitution Club, he stated, is a significant step in furthering this rich tradition.

Sharma underscored that the Constitution Club is a dedicated effort to uphold and reinforce the core principles of democracy—the Constitution, equality, and public representation. He remarked that every visitor would gain a profound appreciation for the dignity of the Constitution and the legislative process.

Calling the club more than just a building, he described it as a vision that will propel Rajasthan towards progress. The facility will enable MLAs to share experiences and cultivate new ideas for the state’s development. Additionally, the library, auditorium, and rest areas will contribute to enhancing their efficiency and productivity.

Beyond its legislative role, the Chief Minister highlighted that the club will also serve as a hub for social and cultural activities. The dialogue and collaboration fostered within will enhance transparency and effectiveness in the functioning of the Vidhan Sabha.

Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani highlighted that Rajasthan is the first state to establish a Constitution Club exclusively for MLAs and former MLAs.

He expressed confidence that this initiative would inspire other states to follow suit. Devnani emphasised that the club would facilitate idea exchange, mutual cooperation, and dialogue among various segments of society.

He noted that it would play a crucial role in fostering discussions between representatives of the three branches of government. In keeping with Indian Sanatan traditions and Vedic customs, Birla, Chief Minister Sharma, and Devnani formally inaugurated the club by performing a sacred havan ceremony.