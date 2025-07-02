KMC Hospital Honors Distinguished Doctors on National Doctor’s Day

Mangalore: On July 1, 2025, KMC Hospital in Mangalore celebrated National Doctor’s Day by hosting a special ceremony to felicitate a group of renowned doctors from various regions. These medical professionals were honored for their outstanding contributions to medicine, decades of dedicated service, and lasting impact on community health.

The ceremony, attended by Dr. Dilip G. Naik, Pro Vice Chancellor of MAHE Mangalore Campus, Saghir Siddiqui, Regional COO of KMC Hospital, and Dr. Narasimha Pai, Head of Cardiology, recognized the honorees’ commitment to compassionate and quality care.

The distinguished doctors felicitated included:

– Dr. Shrihari Bhat: Founder of Abhaya Hospital, Belthangady, a dedicated Ayurvedic physician with over three decades of service.

– Dr. R. N. Bhat: Consulting Physician from Udupi, known for academic excellence and community medical service.

– Lt. Colonel (Dr.) Zahid Ali Khan: Decorated military doctor and public health leader with 14 years of service, including UN Peacekeeping missions.

– Dr. T. M. Muralidharan: Seasoned physician and Chief of Medical Department at St. Martin Hospital, Cherukunnu.

– Dr. Gajanan Vasant Bhagwat: Government Ayurvedic doctor with 20 years of public service, recognized as a COVID Warrior.

– Dr. K. V. Shreerama: Respected for clinical excellence and dedication to patient care.

– Dr. J. C. Adiga: Veteran practitioner with years of devoted service to local healthcare.

Saghir Siddiqui emphasized the importance of honoring these medical professionals, stating that their tireless service, compassion, and wisdom inspire younger generations of healthcare professionals.