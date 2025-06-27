Death of tigress, 4 cubs: Hunt launched for owner of poisoned cow in K’taka

Bengaluru: The forest and police authorities have launched a search on Friday for the owner of the cow in connection with the death of a tigress and her four cubs in the Male Mahadeshwara Hills Wildlife Sanctuary in Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar district.

In a deeply concerning incident, the unnatural death of a tigress and her four cubs, likely due to poisoning, had come to light on Thursday.

Initially, it was reported that the tigress and three cubs had died. However, authorities later confirmed that the tigress and four cubs had died under unnatural circumstances.

The carcasses of the tigress and three cubs were discovered in the Meenyam forest area, within the Hoogyam range of the sanctuary.

According to sources, the tigress had killed a cow and dragged it into the forest. She and three of her cubs had partially consumed the meat. It is suspected that local villagers, upon finding the carcass of the cow, poisoned it. The tigress and cubs are believed to have returned to the kill and died after consuming the poisoned meat.

Following the incident, veterinary doctors conducted the post-mortem of the four on Friday. The post-mortem of the tigress was conducted the previous day. All procedures were carried out in accordance with the guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

The authorities have also recovered the carcass of the cow killed by the tigress and are working to identify its owner. Preliminary investigations suggest that local cattle owners may have poisoned the carcass.

BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra responding to the development, stated in Friday, “The news of the death of five tigers, including a tigress, in the sacred hills of Male Mahadeshwara — a place where tigers are worshipped as the divine vehicle of Lord Mahadeshwara — is deeply shocking, inhumane, and has caused distress to the devotees.”

“If poisoning is the cause of these deaths, it is a most heinous and condemnable act. I urge the investigation team constituted by the government to swiftly uncover the truth and bring the culprits to justice,” he stated.

“The awareness that the survival of humankind depends on the conservation of wildlife must spread further. Awareness programmes about forests and wildlife conservation must be conducted among people living in the forest fringes. The government should launch a widespread awareness campaign to promote the idea that every wild animal is a friend of human society and a national asset. In particular, the tiger population is a proud identity and heritage of Karnataka’s forests,” Vijayendra said.

He appealed to the government to pay special attention to the protection of tigers. He said, “The responsibility of tiger conservation lies with all of us. The government must initiate special priority programmes for tiger protection by effectively utilising the Central government’s schemes. Moreover, special attention must be given to the protection and safety of tigers, and I strongly urge the government to act in this regard.”

Addressing media persons in Bengaluru on Thursday, Forests, Ecology, and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre announced that an investigation has been ordered into the incident and officials have been directed to submit a detailed report within three days.

The probe will be conducted by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF).

“Karnataka stands second in the country in terms of tiger population, with 563 tigers. It is deeply saddening to learn about the death of a tigress and her three cubs in a state known for its conservation efforts,” Khandre said.

The Male Mahadeshwara Hill Wildlife Sanctuary is spread across 906 square kilometres and is home to a variety of wildlife animals, including tigers, elephants, leopards and others.