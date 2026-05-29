Decision on K’taka CM likely soon, everything will be settled by Monday: Jarkiholi

Bengaluru: Commenting on the swift political developments following the resignation of Siddaramaiah from the Chief Minister’s post in Karnataka, Satish Jarkiholi, former minister and close associate of Siddaramaiah, said that a decision is likely by Saturday evening and by Monday or Tuesday everything will be settled.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Jarkiholi said, “Siddaramaiah is returning from Delhi. Once he is back, we will discuss what transpired during his meetings with Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, and then a decision will be taken.”

When asked about the selection of the new Chief Minister and whether he himself was an aspirant for the post, Jarkiholi clarified, “I am not an aspirant. Discussions on the matter have not yet begun. When the issue is taken up, I will express my opinion at the appropriate forum.”

On the possible induction of Deputy Chief Ministers, he said the matter was yet to be discussed. “The confusion regarding the leadership issue will be cleared by next Tuesday,” he added.

He further stated that Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar would take a decision after returning from Delhi following their discussions with the Congress high command.

“It will not be a major issue. A decision is likely by tomorrow evening and by Monday or Tuesday everything will be settled. It will not take much time,” he said.

It can be noted that the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting has been called by Siddaramaiah on Saturday evening to elect the leader of the House.

Referring to Siddaramaiah’s political future, Jarkiholi said the Congress party had given him an opportunity to govern the state for six years, calling it a significant political journey.

“He will continue to remain active in politics and guide us. We will face the 2028 Assembly elections under his leadership,” he said.

On the possibility of Siddaramaiah moving to national politics, Jarkiholi said, “It is entirely up to him whether he joins national politics or not. But there should be no doubt that wherever Siddaramaiah is, he will remain our leader.”

He also stressed the need for generational change within the party leadership.

“We want new leadership. New faces should emerge. It will be good for the party if capable and knowledgeable people come to the forefront,” he said.

He added that once the new Chief Minister is selected, all uncertainty surrounding the leadership issue would come to an end.