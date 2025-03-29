Declare Rani Chennamma’s Samadhi as Monument of National Importance: Siddaramaiah urges PM Modi

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to declare Kittur Rani Chennamma’s Samadhi as a ‘Monument of National Importance’.

In the letter, the CM said Rani Chennamma has a unique place in India’s history as one of the first women to lead an armed resistance against colonial rule.

The Chief Minister said that Rani Chennamma’s valour and indomitable spirit continue to inspire generations across the nation.

Sharing the historical and cultural significance of Rani Chennamma’s samadhi in Bailahongala taluk of Belagavi district, Siddaramaiah said: “It is a sacred site symbolising the undying spirit of India’s struggle for independence. It stands as a beacon of courage and sacrifice, reflecting the determination of a woman who defied the might of the British East India Company in 1824.”

He said that recognising this site as a ‘Monument of National Importance’ will preserve her legacy and honour her contribution to the nation.

Asserting that the site needs proper conservation and development, he said: “Such recognition would facilitate the necessary steps to safeguard the samadhi’s integrity, ensuring that it is protected from neglect and degradation. It would also bring greater visibility to the site, drawing visitors from across the country and beyond, promoting cultural tourism and contributing to the region’s socio-economic development.”

CM Siddaramaiah underlined that the step would also serve as a medium to educate future generations about Rani Chennamma’s unparalleled role in the freedom struggle.

“This gesture would not only honour the legacy of a great freedom fighter but also affirm the government of India’s commitment to preserving the contributions of our historical icons. Karnataka has always been a land that celebrates its rich history and culture, and the recognition of Veer Rani Kittur Chennamma’s Samadhi at the national level would reinforce this pride while ensuring its rightful place in the annals of Indian history,” Siddaramaiah’s letter read.

The Chief Minister urged PM Modi to direct the Ministry of Culture and the Archaeological Survey of India to expedite the process of evaluating and declaring this sacred site as a ‘Monument of National Importance’.



