Delhi Chief Electoral Officer inaugurates ‘Aagaz-e-Voting’ event to boost turnout on Feb 5

New Delhi: The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi on Saturday organised a musical event at Central Park, Connaught Place, as part of the voter awareness campaign to encourage them to vote in large numbers in the February 5 Assembly election.

The vibrant musical event featured a mesmerising performance by the renowned Sufi singers, Nizami Brothers. The event was inaugurated by CEO R. Alice Vaz.

Addressing the gathering, CEO Vaz emphasised the importance of active citizen participation in the democratic process.

She appealed to the citizens of Delhi to celebrate the festival of democracy by exercising their right to vote. “Your vote is your voice. Let us come together and make our vote count,” she urged.

The event aimed to engage citizens through music, fostering a sense of responsibility and enthusiasm for the elections.

Central Park, bustling with energy and excitement, became a hub for civic engagement as people of all ages joined the initiative to reaffirm their commitment to democracy.

“Aagaz-e-Voting” is an initiative under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme aimed at maximising voter turnout and promoting informed voting.

As the Assembly election 2025 draws near, the event served as a vital reminder of the crucial role each voter plays in shaping the state’s future.

The voter turnout in 2020 Delhi Assembly election was 62.82 per cent, down 4.65 per cent from 67.47 per cent in 2015.

As per the Election Commission, out of Delhi’s 70 constituencies, 58 are general and 12 SCs, across 11 districts. There are 83.49 lakh male voters, 71.74 lakh female voters, and 25.89 lakh young voters, adding up to a total of 1.55 crore voters.

According to Delhi CEO Vaz, the total number of polling stations in Delhi election is 13,033, out of which persons with disability (PwD) and women-managed are 70 each.

The term of the current Delhi Assembly ends on February 23, and the whole election process, including the declaration of result on February 8 and swearing in of the next government, has to be completed before that.