Young Manglorean Author Reshel Bretny Fernandes Honoured with International Kalam Award for Her Literary Accomplishments

Mangalore: In a remarkable testament to her literary prowess and innovative thinking, young author Reshel Bretny Fernandes has been bestowed with the esteemed International Kalam Award 2025. Born on October 30, 2002, in Surathkal, Mangalore, Ms. Fernandes is not only a prolific writer but also a thinker, researcher, and orator, whose contributions have been recognized at various international, national, and state levels. Her achievements are particularly notable for her young age, marking her as a trailblazer among budding authors.

Reshel, the daughter of esteemed educators Mr. Ronald and Mrs. Nancy, commenced her educational journey at the Delhi Public School in Mangalore, where she laid a solid foundation for her academic pursuits. She later excelled in her Pre-University studies at Ladyhill Victoria PU College, securing an impressive State 7th Rank and a District First Rank in the Arts stream. Following this, she pursued a Bachelor of Arts in Hindi from Dakshin Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha and a B.A. General degree comprising History, Economics, and Political Science from Sri Mahaveera College in Moodbidri. Currently, Ms. Fernandes is advancing her educational journey by pursuing an LL.B. at S.D.M. Law College in Mangalore.

Her profound literary journey has been marked by significant milestones. Recognized by the TAOI Authors of India in New Delhi, Ms. Fernandes secured the Author of the New Era Award for her groundbreaking book, “Bharat at 2047: Role of Youth.” This notable work explores the pivotal role of the youth in shaping India’s future, establishing her as the first young author to address this critical subject in the 21st century. Her writing ignites new ideas and inspirations among the younger generation, a feat that sets a commendable example for her peers.

In addition to her literary endeavors, Ms. Fernandes has pursued various certificate courses in Disaster Management, Human Resource Management, and Public Health Management, underscoring her commitment to fostering a holistic understanding of contemporary challenges. With a keen interest in Public Administration, she has actively contributed to the academic community by presenting ten articles in both international and national journals. Furthermore, she engages as a volunteer with organizations such as Disha Bharat and Samartha Bharata, showcasing her dedication to social causes.

A formidable participant in youth parliaments at various levels, Ms. Fernandes has also attended national-level webinars, enhancing her understanding of critical societal issues. Her contributions to the literary field have earned her numerous accolades, including the Rabindranath Tagore Literature Awards and the Bharatiya Sahitya Sanman. Her literary excellence was also recognized with the Rabindranath Tagore Book Award by DRDC Global, through which she has amassed over 150 notable achievements.

Ms. Fernandes has authored two successful books titled “Essays on Collective Topics,” published by Taneesha Publications, a remarkable feat accomplished at the tender age of 21. Her essays cover diverse topics such as “Bharat in Amritkaal: Role of Youth,” “Bharat and the Freedom Movement,” and “The Swaraj @75: India Since Independence,” along with enlightening writings on the philosophies of Swami Vivekananda. Her innovative approach and thought leadership have garnered her features in both “The Magazine of Authors of India” and “Empowered Pen,” further establishing her reputation as a prominent voice among young authors.

The International Kalam Award, presented by Kalam Edu University, recognizes Reshel’s substantial contributions to literature and her role in inspiring the youth. The award serves as a testament to her remarkable achievements and her unwavering commitment to shaping a progressive narrative for future generations.

Reshel Bretny Fernandes stands not only as a beacon of hope for young talents in Mangalore but also as an inspiring figure for youth around the globe. As she continues her journey at S.D.M. Law College in Mangalore, the literary world watches with anticipation, eager to witness the next chapters of her promising career.