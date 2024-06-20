Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal granted bail in excise policy case

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case linked to a now-scrapped excise policy.

“Accused is admitted to bail in the sum of ₹1 lakh,” Special Judge Niyay Bindu said.

The Enforcement Directorate requested the court to grant the probe agency 48 hours to accept bail bonds so that order can be challenged in the higher court.

Special Judge Bindu, however, clarified that there was no stay on the bail order.

The court said that the counsel of Arvind Kejriwal can apply for bail bond tomorrow before the concerned judge.

The judge had reserved the order earlier today after hearing the matter for two days.

During the hearing, the central financial crime-fighting agency had sought to link Arvind Kejriwal to the alleged proceeds of crime and co-accused, while the defence had claimed the prosecution has no evidence to nail the AAP leader.