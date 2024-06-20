KMC Hospital Mangalore holds Session on Diabetes and Foot Care

Mangaluru: A session on diabetes and foot care was conducted in collaboration with KMC Mangalore and Ottobock Healthcare, Mangalore. The event took place on Wednesday, 18th June, in the Tower 2 lobby on the ground floor of KMC Hospital Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Circle.

The specialist educators who led the session were Dr. Haroon Hussain, a physician and diabetologist, and Dr. Priyatham Kamat, a diabetic foot specialist (podiatrist) from KMC Hospital Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Circle in Mangalore. In that event, diabetic patients with prostheses fitted by Ottobock were present, along with KMC doctors and staff.

The audience consisted of more than 70 people, including diabetic patients, caretakers of diabetic patients, and patients with prostheses fitted by Ottobock.