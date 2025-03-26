Delhi CM Rekha Gupta’s convoy comes to sudden halt due to stray cattle

New Delhi: In a bizarre development, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s convoy came to an abrupt halt at a flyover in the national capital, forcing her and the accompanying officials to stay put on the road for as long as 15 minutes.

Stray cattle were apparently the reason behind the sudden halt of the Delhi Chief Minister’s convoy. While the Chief Minister and her support staff were passing through the city’s Haidarpur flyover, a group of about four to five stray cattle came in their way.

As per eyewitnesses, a mishap was averted as the driver applied the brakes on time and the convoy halted at the flyover.

Chief Minister Gupta also came out on the road to monitor the situation. She instructed officials to implement measures to prevent stray cattle from wandering on the road and flyovers.

Notably, the Delhi Chief Minister was touring various parts of the city to inspect the capital’s cleanliness and get a first-hand account of its preparedness on multiple parameters.

On Tuesday, she presented the city’s largest ever Budget of Rs 1 lakh crore, allocating funds for augmenting infrastructure and improving the city’s indexes on various parameters.

CM Gupta, while taking stock of the Delhi Metro pillars, raised a strong objection to the hanging of posters and hoardings from them.

She said that pasting posters and banners on Delhi Metro’s pillars must be discouraged as it gives it a disheveled look and adds stains on the city’s beautiful landscape.

Earlier in the day, Delhi CM visited some parts of her constituency, Shalimar Bagh, took stock of the newly-launched projects and also heard people’s grievances.