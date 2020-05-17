Spread the love



















Delhi Cong chief says detained for helping migrants



New Delhi: Delhi Congress Chief Anil Kumar Chaudhary has alleged that he has been detained by the Delhi police at his residence in east Delhi.

Chaudhary alleged that he is being detained for helping migrants in the state. In a statement, Chaudhary said, “SHO asked him — did he go to Ghazipur border where migrants are assembled in large numbers? So helping migrants have become a crime.”

Delhi police source said, “He brought a number of migrant labourers to Delhi-UP border in last two days. No social distancing was being maintained. This could lead to further problems”.

ON Saturday, Rahul Gandhi also met a bunch of migrants at Sukhdev Vihar flyover near Delhi-Faridabad Border.

Rahul Gandhi had an impromptu one hour meeting with a group of 20 migrants, including women and children, walking from their work site near Ambala to their village near Jhansi – a distance of over 700 km. The meeting took place sitting on the footpath, on the Mathura road, said a party leader.

The Congress later alleged that the police have detained labourers in preventive custody saying they have direction from “top to do so.”

But later party arranged transport to send them to their designated location.

