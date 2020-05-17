Spread the love



















Terrorist killed, army jawan martyred in Doda encounter



Srinagar: One terrorist has been killed and one army jawan died in action in an encounter in Doda in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

Speaking to IANS, DG Police J&K said the encounter is underway in a built up area, one terrorist was killed and one soldier lost his life.

The encounter broke out in Doda after security forces had a specific input about the presence of terrorists in the area.

A cordon was laid and as the security forces zeroed in on the built up area where terrorists were hiding, the terrorists fired upon them triggering the encounter.

