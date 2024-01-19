Delhi court seeks fresh CBI status report in excise policy case

New Delhi: A Delhi court has asked for a fresh status report from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Delhi excise policy case.

Special CBI judge M.K. Nagpal of the Rouse Avenue Court also closed the opportunity for accused persons to inspect documents at the CBI office, stating sufficient time had been given.

The court directed that the matter should now be listed for arguments to frame charges.

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was produced through video conferene from the Tihar jail, where he is in custody.

As counsel for the accused mentioned that the CBI has not concluded its investigation, the court called for a fresh status report to facilitate the commencement of arguments on charges.

Morover, it extended the judicial custody of Sisodia and other accused persons until February 5.

A compliance report indicated the supply of DVDs containing charge sheets and relied-upon documents to the accused’s counsel.

The court refused to direct the CBI to provide seized documents during a search at Sisodia’s residence and office, saying that the legality would be considered during the trial.

It also expressed dissatisfaction with the jail authorities for not informing about Sisodia’s video conferencing appearance. Earlier, on December 22, 2023, the court had directed the CBI to facilitate document inspection at its headquarters, allowing counsel time until January 15, and subsequently, the CBI was to file a compliance report.