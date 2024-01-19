SC proposes Justice P.S. Dinesh Kumar’s name for Karnataka HC’s Chief Justice

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium on Friday recommended the appointment of Justice P.S. Dinesh Kumar as the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court to succeed incumbent Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale, whose elevation to the top court it recommended.

“The office of the Chief Justice of the High Court of Karnataka would be falling vacant consequent upon elevation of Mr Justice Prasanna B Varale to the Supreme Court… Therefore, appointment to that office is required to be made,” said a statement released by SC Collegium.

It said that Justice Dinesh Kumar, who was appointed as a Judge of the Karnataka High Court in January 2015, has acquired sufficient experience on the judicial and administrative side as a puisne judge of the High Court.

The Collegium said: “He is due to demit office on superannuation on February 24, 2024 and will have a tenure as a Chief Justice of little over a month. He is endowed with a high level of integrity, honesty and competence. He has served the High Court of Karnataka with distinction since his appointment.”

In terms of the Memorandum of Procedure, the Collegium resolved to recommend his appointment as the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court consequent upon the elevation of present Chief Justice Varale as a Judge of the Supreme Court.



