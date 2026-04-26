Delhi Crime Branch busts interstate drug syndicate; cocaine worth Rs 5 crore seized

New Delhi: In a major crackdown on narcotics trafficking, the Inter-State Cell (ISC) of the Crime Branch, Delhi Police, has dismantled an interstate drug syndicate operating out of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, and recovered high-quality cocaine valued at approximately Rs 5 crore.

According to an official press release, the operation led to the seizure of “approximately 0.5 kg of high-quality cocaine (crank) being supplied in Delhi and the NCR region,” marking a significant breakthrough in efforts to curb the flow of drugs into the national capital.

The case originated on April 10 when police, acting on specific intelligence, apprehended a suspect at the Gazipur Roundabout in Delhi. The accused, identified as Javed Hussain (29), a resident of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, was found in possession of “456 grams of fine-quality cocaine”. Following the recovery, FIR No. 80/2026 under Section 21 of the NDPS Act was registered at the Crime Branch police station.

During sustained interrogation, Hussain revealed that the contraband had been sourced from another individual based in Bareilly. Acting on this lead, the Crime Branch obtained police custody remand and conducted a follow-up raid on April 22 in coordination with local police in Uttar Pradesh.

The press release stated that “the supplier, Soib Khan S/o Yamin Khan (25 years), was apprehended from his residence in Bareilly (UP), and was arrested in the present case.” Officials believe the two accused were part of a larger network involved in supplying narcotics to Delhi and the surrounding regions.

Police described the operation as a “major success against an interstate narcotics trafficking network”, highlighting the coordinated efforts of the team led by Inspector Satendra Khari under the supervision of ACP Ramesh Lamba.

Preliminary investigation revealed that both accused have no prior criminal records. Javed Hussain is reportedly illiterate and works at a jeans factory in North-East Delhi, while Soib Khan is also illiterate and unemployed.

Soib Khan is currently in police custody, and further investigation is underway. The Crime Branch has stated that additional raids are being conducted to identify and apprehend other members of the syndicate and recover more contraband.

Officials said the bust underscores Delhi Police’s continued focus on dismantling organised drug networks and preventing the supply of narcotics in the city and the NCR region.