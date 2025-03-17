Delhi MLAs to attend workshop on legislative conduct from tomorrow

New Delhi: On the eve of the start of a two-day orientation programme for Delhi’s new MLAs, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Monday reviewed the preparations for the event scheduled to be inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

“In the meeting, the program outline and other arrangements were discussed in detail, so that this training could be made more effective and informative,” said Speaker Gupta in a message on social media platform X.

This training programme will play an important role in making the functioning of the Assembly more effective and informative, he said.

The workshop promises to give vital tips to the new legislators on a range of issues including how to raise a point of order in the Assembly or how to move a private member’s Bill.

The orientation programme aims to equip legislators with knowledge of parliamentary procedures, code of conduct, and best governance practices. The event will be held in the Assembly Hall on March 18 and 19, said the official.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Gupta will also address the new legislators during the inaugural session that will be attended by Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Leader of Opposition Atishi.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and LoP Atishi will also address the legislators, highlighting the significance of legislative competence.

Speaker Gupta said, “This orientation programme is a vital initiative to strengthen the legislative capabilities of our MLAs. It will help them understand parliamentary procedures, legislative drafting, and the significance of meaningful debates, enabling them to participate effectively in the Assembly.”

The Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE) will conduct the training sessions, offering insights into parliamentary rules and legislative practices. PRIDE, under the guidance of the Lok Sabha Speaker, organises training sessions for MPs, legislative staff, and other stakeholders.

The two-day programme will include expert-led lectures, panel discussions, and interactive sessions focused on good governance, policy-making, and legislative frameworks.

These sessions will take place in the Conference Hall near the Chief Minister’s office, covering key topics such as constitutional responsibilities, ethical governance, and law-making procedures.

The programme will conclude on March 19 with an address by Delhi Minister for Legislative Affairs Pravesh Sahib Singh, followed by the closing remarks of Speaker Gupta.

This initiative marks a significant step toward strengthening democratic governance, ensuring that elected representatives are well-equipped to serve the people of Delhi more effectively, said the Speaker.