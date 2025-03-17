Take resolute action against pro-Khalistani factions: Rajnath Singh tells US

New Delhi: India voiced apprehensions regarding anti-national elements operating abroad, notably pro-Khalistani factions, particularly their subversive manoeuvres of the Khalistani faction Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), active within the US.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, according to sources, urged the US government to adopt resolute measures against this organisation.

On Monday, Rajnath Singh convened with Tulsi Gabbard, the US Director of National Intelligence, in a dialogue that underscored deepening the strategic alliance between India and the United States, particularly in the realms of defence and intelligence collaboration.

On his X handle, the Defence Minister said: “Happy to have met the US Director of National Intellligence Ms@TulsiGabbard in New Dehi. We discussed a wide range of issues which include defence and information sharing, aiming to further deepen the India-US partnership.”

The meeting between these two prominent figures highlighted the critical role of strategic security as a cornerstone of the expansive global partnership between India and the US, an official statement said.

“Rajnath Singh and Gabbard assessed the remarkable progress achieved in joint military drills, strategic alignment, the fusion of defence industrial networks, and the exchange of maritime intelligence,” the statement said.

The leaders also ventured into prospects for pioneering cooperation in advanced defence technologies, underscoring their mutual dedication to furthering shared strategic objectives.

Moreover, they discussed important topics such as enhancing operational compatibility and deepening the integration of defence supply chains to fortify resilience and innovation.

Gabbard’s trip to India represents the inaugural high-profile engagement by an official from the Donald Trump administration.

Her discussions with Rajnath Singh came on the heels of a Sunday meeting with India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, where they probed avenues to bolster intelligence-sharing and security collaboration.

Besides, Gabbard participated in a discreet gathering of international intelligence leaders hosted by India, attended by counterparts from the US, Canada, and the UK.

The agenda encompassed intelligence coordination, counterterrorism strategies, threats posed by emerging technologies, and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

The conclave also addressed pressing global issues, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict and tensions in the Middle East. Gabbard’s itinerary extends to Japan, Thailand, and France.

Meanwhile, on March 9, a Hindu temple in California was defaced with “anti-India” slogans by pro-Khalistani agitators, eliciting a sharp rebuke from India. Labelling such acts “reprehensible”, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal urged local authorities to safeguard religious sites adequately.