Delhi: NDMC VC unveils Monsoon Action Plan​

New Delhi: New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Vice-Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal on Friday unveiled a comprehensive NDMC Monsoon Action Plan-2026 that aims to ensure smooth civic services during rains and minimise waterlogging, an official said.​

Chahal stated that the Action Plan has been prepared in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “smart, clean and technology-driven urban governance” to provide better, safer and modern civic facilities to citizens.​

He informed that the Action Plan includes pre-monsoon preparedness, emergency arrangements during rainfall, and restoration of damaged infrastructure after the monsoon.​

The NDMC has already completed 100 per cent desilting work in the first phase by March 31, while the second phase will be completed by June 15, he said.​

He informed that NDMC has initiated GIS mapping of underground drainage networks, including bell mouths, gully traps, connecting pipes, manholes, and brick barrel drains to improve monitoring and planning of waterlogging-prone areas.​

Chahal said that the entire NDMC team is working day and night to ensure that citizens do not face inconvenience during the monsoon season.​

Extensive cleaning and desilting of drains, stormwater channels, bellmouths, and gully traps are being carried out. Repair work on damaged roads, potholes, trenches, manhole covers, and drainage infrastructure is also underway. Inspection of roads, bridges, rainwater harvesting pits and electrical systems is being conducted before the monsoon, he said.​

He informed that dewatering pumps, DG sets, manpower and control rooms have been arranged at vulnerable waterlogging points.​

At present, only five major vulnerable points remain in the NDMC area: Purana Quila, Dayal Singh College area, Panchkuian Road, Hanuman Mandir and Satya Sadan. CCTV cameras and sensor-based monitoring systems are being installed at these locations for quick action during heavy rainfall.​

Highlighting the use of advanced technology, Chahal said that NDMC has, for the first time, begun robotic inspection of underground drains and covered stormwater drains at Q Point near Taj Mansingh.​

Around 85 per cent of the survey work has already been completed. This technology helps identify silt accumulation, blockages, damaged portions and water stagnation points.​

He informed that desilting work is being carried out through super sucker machines for Rs 3.50 crore.​

Chahal informed that next year, desilting work covering around 3,200 metres of area, including the Q Point, DTC Depot, and Dayal Singh College areas, will be undertaken using robotic technology at an estimated cost of Rs 43 crore.​

He stated that the drain bed level near Sarojini Nagar was found to be higher than the brick barrel drain, resulting in water accumulation.

To address this issue, NDMC has already installed two permanent high-capacity pumps, and two additional pumps will be installed by June 15, 2026, as required.​

Chahal said that NDMC is also conducting awareness campaigns regarding monsoon safety, prevention of waterborne diseases, proper waste disposal and avoiding dumping debris into drains.​

Tree pruning and removal of weak branches are also being carried out to prevent accidents during storms and heavy rains, he said.​​