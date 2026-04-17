Delhi Police bust ‘thak-thak gang’ in 48 hours, one held; gold, cash recovered

New Delhi: Delhi Police have busted a ‘Thak-Thak’ gang involved in multiple theft cases and arrested one accused within 48 hours, recovering stolen gold and diamond jewellery, foreign currency, documents and a scooty used in the commission of crime.

According to a press release issued by the South-West District Police, the arrest was made by the staff of Police Post Subroto Park, Police Station Delhi Cantt. The accused, identified as Kunal, 24, a resident of Madangir, Dr Ambedkar Nagar, Delhi, was previously involved in eight cases of theft and Arms Act cases. Police said several stolen items were recovered at his instance, linking him to multiple theft cases.

The press release stated, “Thak Thak gang busted in 48 hours with full recovery.” It further added, “One active thief arrested by the staff of PP Subroto Park, PS Delhi Cantt, South-West District.”

It also noted that the accused is previously involved in a total of eight cases of theft and the Arms Act. The recovery included stolen gold and diamond jewellery, Canadian dollars, Indian currency, a mobile phone, a passport, a PR card, and the scooty used in the crime.

Police said a total of four theft cases have been worked out with this arrest. The FIR was registered on April 12 at Police Station Delhi Cantt on the complaint of Didar Singh regarding theft of a bag from his taxi near Dhaula Kuan, Ring Road, close to the foot overbridge.

As per the complaint, two unknown boys stopped the vehicle pretending to ask for help or directions. When the victims slowed down, one of the accused allegedly stole a bag from the vehicle, and both fled on a scooty. The bag contained gold jewellery, Canadian dollars, Indian currency, a mobile phone, and important documents.

A dedicated team led by Inspector Shyoram Yadav, SHO Delhi Cantt, including Sub Inspector Jasbir Malik, SI Manish Meena, Head Constable Sunil Kumar, HC Pawan Kumar and Constable Gajanand Meena, was formed under the supervision of ACP Delhi Cantt Anil Kumar. The team checked CCTV footage from Ring Road, Ridge Road, Todapur, and Inderpuri areas and used technical analysis and local intelligence to identify and arrest the accused.

The press note also explained the modus operandi of the Thak-Thak gang, stating that “Thak Thak gang refers to a group of offenders who create a distraction (often by tapping on the car window, ‘thak thak’ sound) to divert the driver’s attention while another accomplice steals valuables from the vehicle.”

It further stated that the accused and his associates used to stop vehicles under the pretext of seeking help and target victims when car windows were opened. They operated mainly in congested areas like Ring Road during traffic jams to escape easily and avoided CCTV-covered zones to reduce chances of detection.

Officials confirmed that four cases registered at Police Station Delhi Cantt have been worked out in this case, and further investigation is in progress.