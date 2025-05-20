Delhi Police seize 44 cartons of illicit liquor, vehicle

New Delhi: In a major action against the illegal liquor trade, the Special Staff of Delhi Police has seized 44 cartons containing 2,200 quarters of ‘desi’ illicit liquor, which were marked “For Sale in Haryana Only”.

The operation also led to the confiscation of a Tata Ace tempo used in transporting the contraband. The seizure was made following a coordinated effort by a dedicated police team acting on a tip-off regarding the movement of illicit liquor into the national capital.

To tackle the ongoing issue of illegal liquor distribution, the Special Staff had been assigned to keep a close watch on suspected bootleggers operating in the area.

Regular patrolling and intelligence-gathering were intensified. Acting on specific information received by Head Constable Sumer Singh, the team, comprising ASI Manoj, HC Sumer Singh, HC Chetram Meena, Constable Sanjay, and Woman Constable Nirmala, under the leadership of Inspector Vijay Baliyan and the close supervision of Vijay Kumar, ACP/Operations, set up a trap near the Dhaula Kuan roundabout on May 18.

At around 5.25 p.m., a Tata Ace tempo suspected of carrying illicit liquor was spotted approaching from Ridge Road. The driver ignored police signals to stop, rammed the vehicle into the boundary wall of a flyover, and fled on foot. Upon inspection, the tempo was found to be loaded with 44 cartons of liquor, clearly labelled for sale in Haryana only.

According to the official press release, “The illicit liquor was taken into police possession through a seizure memo. Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 134/2025 u/s 33/58 Delhi Excise Act has been registered at PS Delhi Cantt. The said Tata Ace tempo used for transportation of illicit liquor was seized in the case.”

Further investigations are underway to identify and apprehend the driver and the supplier involved in the smuggling attempt.

Speaking on the action, Aishwarya Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, reaffirmed the district police’s resolve to curb the illegal liquor trade and ensure strict enforcement of excise laws.