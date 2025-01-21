Delhi should not suffer from Kejriwal’s misdeeds, says Virendra Sachdeva

New Delhi: Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva slammed AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday for disrespecting Sanatan, saying that he is observing fast and offering prayers at Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place so that people in the national capital do not suffer from former chief minister’s “misdeeds”.

“I am fasting and praying today so that the bad deeds of Arvind Kejriwal do not affect the development of Delhi or its people. He is the one who opposed the construction of the Ram Temple and disrespects Sanatan Dharma,” said Sachdeva.

He further alleged that Kejriwal misrepresented Ramcharitmanas, and someone must atone for it.

“Kejriwal is lost in his delusions and his ‘Sheesh Mahal’ mindset,” Sachdeva said, referring to Kejriwal’s alleged arrogance and disconnect from public concerns.

Sachdeva further accused Kejriwal of being intolerant to criticism, saying, “Whenever someone asks him a question, he tries to retaliate aggressively, even resorting to actions like attempting to hit them with a car. Delhi people are fed up with AAP, and Kejriwal is frustrated about the looming defeat that AAP is set to face in the upcoming elections.”

Addressing the recent revelations in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case, in which the accused has been identified as a Bangladeshi national, the BJP leader raised concerns over illegal immigration, alleging that the AAP government has facilitated the intrusion of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis into Delhi and aided them in obtaining fake Aadhaar cards.

“These illegal immigrants pose a significant threat to national security. The people of Delhi will no longer accept such actions,” he stated.

Sachdeva welcomed the Supreme Court’s recent comments about the involvement of individuals with criminal backgrounds in politics. The apex court, while hearing the bail plea of Tahir Hussain, an accused in the Delhi riots, stated, “It is easy to win elections while sitting in jail. Such people should be barred from contesting elections.”

The apex court also expressed strong objections to the interim bail granted to an AIMIM candidate, emphasising the need to disqualify individuals involved in violence and riots from political activities.

Sachdeva lauded the Supreme Court’s observations, saying, “I wholeheartedly welcome the Supreme Court’s remarks. Those who incite violence and riots should face strict punishment. Such people have no place in politics or public service.”