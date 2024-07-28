Delhi: Students rise in protest after 3 UPSC aspirants die in flooded basement

New Delhi: After three aspiring civil servants died in the flooded basement of Rau’s IAS Study Circle, a popular coaching centre at Old Rajendra Nagar, students came out in dissent against the “negligence” of the government.

On Saturday evening, three students died due to flood and waterlogging in the basement owing to heavy rainfall.

Calling the situation “complete negligence” of the government, a protestor said: “MCD says it is a disaster but I would say that this is complete negligence. Knee-deep water gets logged in half an hour of rain. My landlord said that he had been asking the councillor for the last 10-12 days that the drain must be cleaned.”

One male and two female UPSC aspirants died while a few others were trapped for several hours after water suddenly entered the basement of the coaching centre.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) reportedly received a call about waterlogging from the Rau’s IAS Study Centre at around 7 p.m. on Saturday, after which five fire engines were dispatched to assist in rescue operations.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force were also at the spot.

“The unfortunate incident took place at one coaching centre at Old Rajendra Nagar, at the conclusion of search and rescue operations, 3 dead bodies were recovered. Their families have been informed,” Delhi Police posted on X.

While rescue operations are still underway and water is being pumped out, the bodies have been sent to the hospital for further legal action.

“There is still about seven feet of water in the basement,” a top official said.

“We have registered a criminal case. Our forensic teams are here. The process of collecting forensic evidence is underway. We are committed to the fact that we should have a proper investigation. We are committed to registering a strong case and finding out the truth. Two people have been detained so far,” the official added.