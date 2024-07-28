‘This is murder, not disatser’: Swati Maliwal on Delhi tragedy

New Delhi: Social activist and Rajya Sabha Member from Aam Aadmi Party, Swati Maliwal, is outraged by the death of three UPSC aspirants from flooding in the basement of a popular coaching centre at Old Rajendra Nagar.

Speaking to IANS, Maliwal said that this incident is “not a disaster but a murder.” She asserted that an FIR must be lodged in this regard.

Acknowledging that the students come to Delhi with great difficulty and big dreams from all over the country, and unfortunately die in this manner, she insisted that a compensatory sum of Rupees one crore must be given to the families of each victim.

Further, mocking political leaders for saying “monsoon is for enjoyment,” she stressed that they must apologise and be accountable.

“Delhi cannot function like this, it is the national capital. I will raise the issue in Parliament,” she said, addressing the press.

Three aspiring civil servants died in the flooded basement of Rau’s IAS Study Circle at Old Rajendra Nagar due to flood and waterlogging in the basement owing to heavy rainfall.

One male and two female UPSC aspirants died while a few others were trapped for several hours after water suddenly entered the basement of the coaching centre.