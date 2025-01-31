Delhi voters will put an end to AAP’s open licence for loot: Anurag Thakur

New Delhi: Former Union Minister and BJP’s star campaigner for the Delhi Assembly elections Anurag Singh Thakur on Friday said that voters in the city will put an end to the AAP government’s licence to loot.

Interacting with Delhi voters, Anurag Thakur said: “Arvind Kejriwal has given AAP leaders a free hand to loot Delhi. This is why corruption has reached its peak under the AAP government.”

The former Union Minister said the AAP that once claimed to provide corruption-free governance is now embroiled in multiple scams, including the Jal Board, classroom construction, liquor policy, DTC, and hawala transactions.

“From the ‘Sheesh Mahal’ (luxurious official residence) to the liquor scam, all their corrupt activities have been mentioned in the CAG report,” he said.

He addressed three public meetings in the Mustafabad and Ghonda Assembly constituencies.

Additionally, he participated in a programme at Kirori Mal College, Delhi University, discussing the role of youth in building a developed India.

He urged the first-time voters to cast their votes and choose a development-oriented government for Delhi.

He said when people vote in this Assembly election, they must remember that 11 years ago, Kejriwal promised not to take a big house, not to buy a car, and not to accept security.

“But today, he has built a ‘Sheesh Mahal’ by combining eight houses, owns the most expensive car, enjoys security from two states, and has been involved in multiple scams. Arvind Kejriwal is the leader of AAP’s sins. This time, the people of Delhi will put an end to AAP’s open licence for loot and bring in a good governance-oriented BJP government,” Thakur said.

He said: “The AAP had promised to build schools, but instead, they set up liquor shops. They once talked about using a broom (their party symbol) to clean corruption, but now they have moved from ‘broom’ to ‘booze.’ They spoke of Swaraj (self-governance) but ended up promoting liquor.”

The last 10 years of AAP’s rule have been a journey of corruption. Eight of their ministers, 15 MLAs, one MP, and even the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister have been jailed.

“Hardly any government in independent India has committed so many wrongdoings. This is why it is necessary to remove AAP,” he said.

“During the Covid crisis, while people were gasping for breath, AAP leaders were weaving the web of the liquor scam. Their minister, instead of building schools, was busy setting up liquor shops,” he said.