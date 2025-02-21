Department of M.Sc. Counselling Inaugurates Scintilla 2025 at Roshni Nilaya – A Celebration of Perception and Reality

Mangalore: The Scintilla 2025 National Conference, themed “Crafting Reality with the Mind’s Eye”, was officially inaugurated today at the School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya. Organized by the Department of M.Sc. Counselling, the event brought together academicians, professionals, and students to explore the role of thought, experience, and perception in shaping reality.

Dr. Saritha D’Souza, IQAC Coordinator, welcomed the gathering, emphasizing the significance of perception in understanding the world. Ms. Alima Baji, Forum President, outlined the conference’s objective of fostering research and dialogue.

Chief Guest Ms. Usha Rao delivered an inspiring speech, highlighting the conference’s relevance in today’s evolving intellectual landscape. Ms. Rakshitha M, Guest of Honor, stressed the importance of interdisciplinary collaboration and the practical application of knowledge.

Organizing Secretary Ms. Thani Anwar provided insights into the conference schedule, while Dr. Rosa Nimmy Mathew, H.O.D, M.Sc Counselling, and Associate Professor Cecilia F. Goveas, Controller of Examination, encouraged participants to engage actively in the sessions.

Principal Dr. Sophia Fernandes praised the initiative, recognizing its role in academic and professional growth. The event concluded with a vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all dignitaries and attendees.

With this inspiring start, Scintilla 2025 promises to be a platform for thought-provoking discussions, engaging technical sessions, and meaningful knowledge exchange.

Report by: Swaliha