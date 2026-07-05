Deputy Chief of Mission Calls for Unity Among Indian Socio-Cultural Associations in Qatar

Doha, Qatar: In a strategic move to strengthen community bonds and enhance the profile of Indian heritage in Qatar, the newly elected Management Committee of Karnataka Sangha Qatar (KSQ) met with the Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM), Mr. Sandeep Kumar, at the Embassy of India in Doha.

The courtesy visit provided an opportunity for the 2026–28 Executive Committee, led by KSQ President Mr. Subramanya Hebbagelu, to formally introduce its office-bearers and present its roadmap for community engagement, social welfare, and cultural exchange over the next two years.

During the interactive meeting, Mr. Sandeep Kumar shared valuable insights into the dynamics and growth of the Indian diaspora in Qatar. He emphasized the importance of adopting a more unified and inclusive approach while organizing large-scale community celebrations and welfare initiatives.

He encouraged the KSQ leadership to build strong collaborative partnerships with other Indian apex bodies and regional socio-cultural organizations functioning under the aegis of the Embassy of India. Stressing the importance of collective synergy, Mr. Sandeep Kumar said that greater inter-community cooperation would enable Indian associations to better showcase the country’s rich and diverse cultural heritage on a larger and more impactful platform in the host nation.

The KSQ leadership welcomed his suggestions and reaffirmed its commitment to fostering greater inclusivity and collaboration in all its future programmes and initiatives.

The meeting concluded with the KSQ Management Committee felicitating Mr. Sandeep Kumar with a traditional shawl and a commemorative memento as a token of appreciation and respect.