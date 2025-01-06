Deputy Commissioner Orders Blacklisting of Contractors for Indrali Railway Overbridge Delay

Udupi: In a decisive move aimed at addressing the prolonged delays in the construction of the Indrali Railway Overbridge, District Commissioner Dr. K. Vidya Kumari has directed officials to initiate the process of blacklisting the contractors responsible for the project. This directive was issued during a review meeting convened at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Manipal, where the progress of the construction work was critically assessed.

The construction of the Indrali Railway Overbridge is part of a broader initiative that includes the road widening project from Udupi to Manipal. The necessity for a new steel bridge was highlighted by the railway department, leading to the commencement of construction activities in 2018. However, despite the passage of five years, the project remains incomplete, resulting in significant inconvenience to the public and a surge in daily complaints regarding the ongoing delays.

Dr. Kumari expressed her frustration over the lack of progress and emphasized the urgent need for accountability among the contractors involved. She instructed officials to formally communicate with the relevant authorities to blacklist both the primary contractor and the subcontractor due to their failure to adhere to the stipulated timelines for project completion.

In a bid to expedite the work, the Deputy Commissioner urged the contractors and engineers from the National Highway Division to mobilize laborers for round-the-clock operations. Despite these directives, reports indicate that only a minimal number of laborers have been deployed, further exacerbating the delays in the project timeline.

During the meeting, officials underscored the importance of prioritizing the Indrali Railway Overbridge project, given its implications for public safety and convenience. Dr. Kumari called for immediate action to ensure that additional laborers are assigned to complete critical tasks, including the welding of the steel bridge and the installation of guardrails along the rail track. She stressed the need for a comprehensive plan to address the outstanding work, which includes the arrangement of necessary equipment and the completion of any remaining formalities.

District Police Chief Dr. Arun K. also voiced his concerns regarding the impact of the project delays on public safety. He noted that the ongoing construction has contributed to several road accidents in the vicinity, prompting the police to consider filing negligence cases against the contractors and engineers implicated in these incidents. Dr. Arun’s remarks highlight the serious implications that the construction delays have on the community, reinforcing the urgency for swift action to complete the project.

The meeting was attended by key stakeholders, including Senior Engineer Gopal Krishna from Konkan Railway and the Assistant Executive Engineer of the National Highway Division, among others. Their presence underscores the collaborative effort required to resolve the issues plaguing the Indrali Railway Overbridge project.

As the situation develops, the Deputy Commissioner’s firm stance on blacklisting the contractors sends a clear message regarding the administration’s commitment to ensuring timely project completion and safeguarding public interests. The focus now shifts to the effective implementation of the directives issued during the meeting, with the hope that the Indrali Railway Overbridge will soon be completed, alleviating the ongoing difficulties faced by the local population.



